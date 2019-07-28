Vivian C. Rognsvoog (1919 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Rest in Peace Vivian it was such a pleasure meeting you..."
    - Jeffrey Johnson
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Vivian C. Rognsvoog(Nee: Goetz)

February 11, 1919 - July 22, 2019

RACINE - Vivian C. Rognsvoog, age 100, passed away Tuesday, July 22, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm with Rev. John Anderson officiating. Private interment will be held at Norway Cemetery. Memorials to Ridgewood Care Center Activity Department have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.