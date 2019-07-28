Vivian C. Rognsvoog(Nee: Goetz)
February 11, 1919 - July 22, 2019
RACINE - Vivian C. Rognsvoog, age 100, passed away Tuesday, July 22, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm with Rev. John Anderson officiating. Private interment will be held at Norway Cemetery. Memorials to Ridgewood Care Center Activity Department have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com