Wallace E. Prudhomme, Jr."Peanuts"

January 5, 1939 - February 18, 2020

RACINE- Wallace E. Prudhomme, Jr. "Peanuts", passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Born in Marinette, WI on January 5, 1939. The son of the late Wallace and Agnes (Lozier) Prudhomme. United in marriage to Lynne Joy Kraimer on February 1, 1958. They shared sixty two beautiful years together and raised five children, Randy Prudhomme, Debbie Seagrist, Darcy (Don Doolittle) Redding, Tory (Trina) Prudhomme, Tammy (Brad) Van Koningsveld, Grandchildren: Stephanie (Justin) Hullum, Tim Prudhomme, Todd Redding, Kyle Van Koningsveld, Tiffany (Nick Michalkiewicz) Prudhomme, Aaron (Hope) Redding, Colton (Juliana) Seagrist. Great Grandchildren: Karly and Kayla, Tyler, Eva, Emilee, Ella, Justin Jr., Theodore. Brothers Danny (Sande) Prudhomme, Jack (Nancy) Prudhomme, sister Mary Lou Everett and brother in law Larry Kraimer.

He was proud of his service in the Army Reserves. He retired from J.I. Case Company as a maintenance welder after 17 years and was able to enjoy 28 years of retirement. He was an avid fisherman, loved his Green Bay Packers, feeding the birds and squirrels, casino trips and driving to the marina. He was a workaholic, always keeping busy tinkering. He loved his family and was most proud of the legacy he created with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Whenever he ran into someone he knew he left them with his signature fist bump.

A memorial visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Private family inurnment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Disabled Veterans of America have been suggested.

