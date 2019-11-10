Walter E. Davis Sr.

August 18, 1935 - November 4, 2019

RACINE - Walter E. Davis Sr., age 84, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Safe Harbour Homes, Mt. Pleasant. He was born in Winchester, Kentucky, August 18, 1935, son of the late Walter and Beatrice (Nee: White) Davis.

Walter proudly served in the United States Naval Reserve and United States Air Force. He was a meat cutter with Fohrs Meats & Catering and other various meat markets. Walter was a longtime member of the Church of God. A huge Badger and Packer fan, he also had a great love for his dogs where he enjoyed sporting them and was the recipient of many awards. His other pastimes included fishing, hunting, photography, and tending to his rose garden.

Survivors include his children, Tammie (Victor) Rysdam, Walter (Susan) Davis Jr.; son-in-law, William Sigrist; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Diane Davis, Joslyn Davis; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his children, Phillip Davis, Cheryl Sigrist; and brother, Lloyd (Gaylene) Davis.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 12:00pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00am until time of service at 12:00pm. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus have been suggested.

A very special thank you to the staff at Safe Harbour for their loving and compassionate care.

