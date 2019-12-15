Walter "Bud" Eugene Barke

November 28, 1926 - December 10, 2019

RACINE - Walter "Bud" Eugene Barke, 93, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Walter was born on November 28, 1926, to the late John and Margaret (nee: Brownback) in Milwaukee. He came to Racine in 1935 and attended Steven Bull Elementary, Mitchell Junior High, and Park High School.

In the fall of 1944, Walter enlisted in the United States Navy. He was on an LST 32 during WWII. Walter married Erna Frederickson on June 2, 1951, at Atonement Lutheran Church. They were married until Erna's passing in January of 2002. Walter married Irene Schiegerl in August of 2011. He was employed by J.I. Case as a welder and QA Inspector from 1962 until his retirement in 1987. Walter was a member of Living Faith Lutheran Church, Moose Lodge, American Legion, the German-American Congress, and the AMV Club.

Walter is survived by his loving wife, Irene; his four sons: David (Vicki), Dale (Vicki), Brien (Nancy), of all of Racine, and Donald (Renee) of Kenosha; his two stepdaughters: Helen Lundin of Kenosha and Rita (Joe) Badham of Upper Peninsula, MI; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Walter is preceded in death by his first wife, Erna; Aunt, Marie Raabe; brother and sister-in-law, John and Deloris Barke; great-grandson, Zachary Randal Kumm; and two step-sons: Felix and Jeffrey.

A celebration of Walter's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11 am. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9 am until the time of service. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Alliance (10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158) would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Johnson, Dr. Crevier, all their staff, and Hospice Alliance for their wonderful care of Walter.

