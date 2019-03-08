KING - Walter Lee Delray, age 90, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home, King, WI. He was born in Flint, MI, January 27, 1929 son of the late Walter and Elizabeth (Nee: Dunn) Dellary. The family moved to Racine in 1942 and Walter attended Franklin Elementary School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army 1946 until 1949 in both WWII and the Korean War. On March 31, 1951 he was united in marriage to Marian Vandeloop who preceded him in death April 14, 2015. Walter was employed as a tool and die maker for a year and then as a mechanic for Sommer Motors for 4 years, Don Hutson for 12 years and then the City of Racine for 24 years retiring in 1991. He also worked part time at St. Luke’s Hospital for 16 years until 1992. In his retirement he took a job at Metro Milwaukee Auto Auction working for 6 years and then retired to Adams Friendship. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed. Surviving are his children, Patrick Delray of Racine, Daniel (Bonnie) Delray of Sheboygan, Jodi Delray of Kenosha, Sr. Josepha “Karen” Delray of Racine, Steven Delray of Milwaukee, Jim Delray of Adams Friendship; daughter-in-law, Dianna Delray of Racine; 10 grandchildren; great great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Florence Swiatek of Racine; godson, Joe Simons; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his son, Paul; and sister, Helen (Bernard) Klinkhammer. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at St. Monica’s Chapel, 3920 N. Green Bay Rd, with Reverend Richard Molter officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service at the chapel 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 8, 2019