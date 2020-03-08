Walter Martin Jensen

1922 - 2020

Walter Martin Jensen, 97, formerly of Kenosha, late of Racine passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Parkview Gardens.

He was born on April 15, 1922 to the late James and Marie (Paulson) Jensen in Racine. He was educated in the schools of Racine and graduated from Washington Park High School. He received his Associate's Degree in Electronics from Racine Technical Institute in 1975.

On November 12, 1942 he entered the US Army Signal Corp and served during WWII. He was honorably discharged on December 6, 1945.

In 1950 he married Marjorie Neuman. She preceded him in death in 1980. In 1986 he married Mary Hill. She preceded him in death in 2018.

Walter worked at Webster Electric, AC Spark Plug, Howard Industries and then at Modine Manufacturing, retiring as an Electrical Designer.

Walter was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.

Walter was a member of the Modine Engineers Club, the Lakeshore Repeater Group and of ARRL.

Walter enjoyed Amateur Radio, fishing and in his younger years bowling.

Walter is survived by his sons Richard Jensen of Racine and David (Bonnie) Jensen of Waukesha, his stepchildren Susan (Stan Smith) Hill of Madison, Barbara (Richard) Fiebelkorn of Kenosha County, Kenneth (Sandra) Hill of Kenosha and Nancy (Scott) Barthuly of Kenosha and his sisters Jane (Don) Scheller and Lois (Dick) Fox both of Racine. He is also survived by his numerous grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his siblings, Roger Jensen, Ralph Jensen, Wallace Jensen, Nancy Vertz and Priscilla Knapp, his daughter-in-law Susan Jensen and his step-grandson Micah Pritchett.

Funeral Services for Walter will be held on Thursday, March 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Racine.

