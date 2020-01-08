Walter 'Wally' Pichelman

June 16, 1931 - January 5, 2020

RACINE – Walter Pichelman, age 88, passed away with his family at his side on January 5, 2020.

Wally was born in Portage County to the late William and Sophie (nee Bednarczyk) Pichelman on June 16, 1931. He was united in marriage to Loretta Marie Goodwin on January 7, 1950 in Plover, WI. Wally began his employment at Racine County Home in 1952 and in 1963 he created Racine Brick Unloaders as president and owner-operator. Many family and friends enjoyed being employed by Wally. He worked for 59 years and retired on September 6, 2011.

Wally was affiliated with St. Edwards Catholic Church. He had a strong work ethic and was an extremely hard worker. He enjoyed cars, trucks and bricks.

Left to cherish the memory of Wally is his wife of 70 years, Loretta Marie Ann Pichelman; children: Pete (Christine Dietrich) Pichelman, David (Carol Wenner) Pichelman, and Marilyn (Stephen) Morrissey; ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Milanowski; brother, Ed Pichelman; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Lawrence and Donald Pichelman; brothers-in-law: Eugene, Gayle, and Richard Goodwin, and Tom Milanowski; and sisters-in-law: Joyce Rozell, and Patricia and Judy Pichelman.

A Celebration of Wally's Life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. and the ceremony starting at 12:00 p.m. A committal service will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361