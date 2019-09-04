Walter R. "Wally" Blodgett

February 11, 1940 - August 19, 2019

Blodgett, Walter R. "Wally", age 79, of Waterford, passed away peacefully in the early morning on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Wally was born on February 11, 1940 and grew up mostly in western Kenosha and Racine counties before his family settled in the Waterford area. He graduated from Waterford High School in 1958 and although he lived in Racine, Milwaukee, Texas, and northwestern Wisconsin for several years, he always considered Waterford his hometown. He worked as a manufacturing accountant for several companies for most of his adult life, earning his B.A. in Accounting from Lakeland College in 1992. He returned to live in Waterford in 2006 and he retired from Caterpillar in 2012.

Wally loved sports. He played in softball leagues in Waterford, Racine, and Austin, Texas well into his 50's and had a passion for all the hometown sports teams, especially the Rivermen, the Brewers, the Packers, and the Wisconsin Badgers. He loved old-time Rock 'N' Roll and country music, reading, especially mystery novels and car magazines, and visiting with friends at the local watering hole. Most of all, he loved his sons and their families and his brothers and sisters.

Wally is survived by his sons: Corey (Anastasia) and Eric (Elizabeth) Blodgett; his grandchildren: Mathilda, Evan, and Chloe; his sisters: Gloria, Barb, Mary, and Carla; and his brothers: Russ, Raymond, Ted, Willie, and Rick.

He is preceded in death by his mother Ruth, his father Milt and his sister Joanne.

A celebration of Wally's life will be held at Marty's Diamond Restaurant, 201 W. Main St Waterford, Saturday September 7th from 2-6PM. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, please send memorials to (http://stjude.org/donate).

