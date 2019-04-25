Walter T. McDonald

January 25, 1927 - April 22, 2019

Walter T. McDonald It is with great sadness that the family of Walter T. McDonald, Phd. announces his passing due to Alzheimer's disease.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Mac attended Bishop Loughlin High School where he received a scholarship. He graduated early and immediately served in the United States Navy during WW II. He received a bachelor's degree from Adelphi University, a Masters degree from Purdue, and a Phd from the University of Houston.

A prominent member of Racine's mental health community, he practiced clinical and forensic psychology for over 40 years.

Mac will be fondly remembered by his children Lisa Powell and Steve McDonald (Ronna) his grandchildren Aaron, Chloe, and Ryan. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter J. McDonald and Catherine (Ring) McDonald, and his wife Charlotte.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday, May 17th at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel at 21731 Spring St, Union Grove, WI 53182.