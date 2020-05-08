Wanda L. Fonk
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda L. Fonk September 23, 1970 - May 5, 2020 Wanda L. Fonk, 49, of Yorkville, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home. Born in Waukegan, Illinois on September 23, 1970 she was the daughter of Wendell and Agnes (nee Antonacci) Hall. Her early life was spent in Grayslake, Illinois and Salem, Wisconsin. She graduated from Avon Grade School and Westosha Central High School. On October 31, 1998 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Gary Fonk. Following marriage, they moved to Phillips, Wisconsin. She has been a resident of Union Grove for over 13 years. If you knew Wanda, you knew she lived to care for others in her presence. She enjoyed spending her time surrounded by family and friends. Wanda not only carried her heart on her sleeve, but she had a personality that made people around her smile. Everyone enjoyed her bubbly, lively spirit. Wanda is survived by her husband, Gary Fonk; mother, Agnes Hall; children Richard and Alyssa Fonk; brothers, Dan and Rob (Julie Rano) Hall. She was preceded in death by her father, Wendell Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Due to the current circumstances, services will be held at a later date when time permits. Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 908 – 11th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182 262-878-2011 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home
908-11th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
(262) 878-2011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 7, 2020
I and the rest of my family send our love to you, Gary, Alyssa & Richie. I know much it hurts right now. Wanda was always so kind and thoughtful but also fun to be around. May God be with you all.
Julie Heegeman
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved