Wanda M. PirkNee: Palucky

September 13, 1921 - September 12, 2020

RACINE - Wanda Mildred Pirk, age 98, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Willowcrest Health Services, South Milwaukee, one day short of her 99th birthday. She was born in Racine, September 13, 1921, daughter of the late Anthony and Petronele (Nee:Meshkowski) Palucky.

Wanda graduated from Horlick High School "Class of 1940." She was employed by Hamilton Beach Co for 22 years retiring in 1965. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a former member of St. Casimir Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening and had belonged to the Racine Garden Club. She was also a member of the Mother Daughter Craft Club and enjoyed cooking and will be remembered for making Rhubarb Jam. On of her favorite sayings was "Nothing says loving like something from the oven". She was a devoted mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her daughter, Anita Laznicka of Ontario, WI; grandchildren, Edward (Laura) Laznicka, Matthew (Sheri) Laznicka; great grandchildren, Nathan, Emma, and Max Imberi and their father Chris Imberi, Ben, Ashton and Violet Laznicka; special friend, Joann Slechta; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Pirk; her son-in-law, Edward Laznicka and her granddaughter, Dawn Imberi.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave, Saturday, September 19, 2020, 10:00 am with Reverend Ricardo Martin officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 9- 10 am. In lieu of flowers memorials to one's favorite charity have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to staff of Willowcrest Nursing Home.

