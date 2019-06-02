Wannita Lynn Mino

June 29, 1970 - May 28, 2019

Wannita Lynn Mino, 48, of Racine, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at home.

She was born on June 29, 1970 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Robert and Vernita (NEE: Webster) Williams.

Wannita loved to spend time outdoors. She liked to burn wood and plant flowers. She loved to go for strolls outside and enjoyed cooking. Wannita will be deeply missed by her children Juan Madrigal, Misty Madrigal, Debbie Williams, Maria Morales, Angela Morales, Carolina Navarro, Diego Salais, Mariah Vandiford, Oscar Vandiford, and Rosa Vandiford.

She will be dearly missed by sixteen grandchildren and by her sisters Lisa Williams, Kimberley Williams, Julie Williams, and Debbra Williams, and brother Daniel Williams, as well as uncle Jeffrey Schneider.

She is survived by other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Wannita is preceded in death by her parents, Pedro Salias, and best friend Christine. Funeral Service for Wannita will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Strouf Funeral Home. The family will receive guests on Monday, June 2, 109 at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Burial is private per Wannita's wishes.

