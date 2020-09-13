1/1
Warren L. Bertelsen
1940 - 2020
Warren L. Bertelsen

October 7, 1940 - September 8, 2020

RACINE - Warren L. Bertelsen, 79, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 after succumbing to the pain of pancreatic cancer that had moved to his liver and spine.

He was born on October 7, 1940 to the late Clarence and Dagney (nee: Jacobsen) Bertelsen.

Warren was a sheet metal worker by trade and made a living as a custodian and building engineer with the Racine Unified School District. He was most at home exploring the wilderness, some said he was born two hundred years too late. Warren was a fan of Native American and Early Colonial American Culture. He loved canoeing, sitting by the campfire, and even built his own cabin. Warren coached youth baseball, collected antique cars, and loved rebuilding motorcycles. He was a contrarian; a lifelong Cubs and Vikings fan. Warren was a friend to a countless number of people and was always trying to learn the names of new acquaintances.

Warren is survived by his children, Daniel (Stephanie) Bertelsen and Barbi (Rick) Dixon; brother, Dean (Sue) Bertelsen; sister, Karen (Vern) Kolze; grandchildren, Keenan Lantz, Julian Lantz, Hannah Bertelsen, Greta Bertelsen, and numerous niece, nephews, great-nieces and nephews to whom he was known as Uncle Gum.

To honor Warren's wishes, there will not be a funeral or memorial service.

He died knowing he was saved by grace through faith alone.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
Memories & Condolences

September 10, 2020
My family and I are very saddened to hear Warren has passed. Warren has been a long time family friend and best friend to my father Jack. They enjoyed daily visits together over many years. Warren will be dearly missed by all but especially by his pal Jack. Condolences to the family. Sincerely
Terri (Jack’s daughter)
Terri Buckett
Friend
