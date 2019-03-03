RACINE - Warren Simpson Maier, age 84, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Milwaukee, July 20, 1934, son of the late Karl and Mary (Nee: Simpson) Maier Jr. Warren spent the majority of his life living and working on a family farm in Pound, Wisconsin. Surviving are his sister, Mary (Willard) Walker of Milwaukee; nieces and nephews, Sara Walker, Willard T. Walker, Jr, Alison Walker and Molly Walker Allen. A private memorial service for family will be held at the funeral home March 5, 2019 4:30 p.m. with Reverend Dustin Fecht officiating. Private interment will be held at Forest Home Cemetery, Milwaukee. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 3, 2019