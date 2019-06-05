Wayne A. Brunner

August 23, 1952 - June 3, 2019

WATERFORD - Brunner, Wayne A., age 66, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on Monday June 3, 2019.

Wayne was born in Manitowoc on August 23, 1952, the son of Roy and Carol (nee. Schmitt) Brunner. He was a graduate of Lincoln High in Manitowoc and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College as a journeyman in carpentry. On August 3, 1973, he married Marlene (nee. Herr) who preceded him in death; and on February 25, 2006 he married Susan A. Popp (nee. Niesen). Wayne spent his early working years as a self-employed home builder. He then focused in sales, primarily working for Snap On Tools, and recently retired from Kaeser Compressors. He was a handyman at heart, putting his skills to task with home remodeling and woodworking projects. He enjoyed golfing, restoring Tonka trucks, camping, hunting, boating, and traveling with his wife Sue. His most cherished time was spent with his loving family. He will be missed by all.

Wayne is survived by his Mother Carol, Wife Sue, Children: Michelle (Bradley) Baumeister, Greg (Kate) Brunner and Julian Popp (Sarah Zeeb); Grandchildren: Kayleen and Haustin Baumeister, John, Luke and Gannon Brunner; Siblings: Sherry (Tom) Zeddies and Kevin (Tammy) Brunner; Sister-in-law: Peggy Niesen. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his first wife Marlene, father Roy, mother and father in law: Russell and Mary Kay Niesen, and brother-in-law John Niesen.

Visitation will be held on Thursday June 6, 2019 from 12 Noon to 1:45 PM with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 2 PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford. Private entombment in Manitowoc.

SPECIAL NOTE; Church parking lot is closed, we have obtained permission to park on Hwy 20st street for this funeral only. Also parking on St. Thomas Street, 2nd and 3rd street. Please come early

