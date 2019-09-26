Wayne C. "Stogie" Wisnefski

February 3, 1939 - September 24, 2019

Age 80 of Union Grove passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. He was born February 3, 1939 to Lawrence and Oveda (nee Crane) Wisnefski in Burlington, WI. His early life was spent in Paris Township where he attended St. John's Grade School and graduated from Central High School. He was a lifetime resident of Paris Township living and working on his farm.

Wayne was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and one of the original members of the Paris Fire Dept. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, cards, playing softball, and was a Golden Glove Boxer. He enjoyed the Farm Progress Shows, Tractor Pulls, Fairs, Festivals and other social activities. Wayne was an avid White Sox fan. He loved telling jokes and stories and was never afraid of making new friends.

Wayne is survived by his children: Michelle (Doug Collins) Wisnefski, Steve Wisnefski, Jay (Jenny) Wisnefski, Kurt Wisnefski, Tamara Ann (Glenn) Wisnefski Bliss and Jennifer (Mike) Crisp, grandchildren: James (Kelly), Tanner, Tori, Eli, Ethan and Elliot and a great-grandson Carson. He is further survived by his siblings Maureen Willkomm, Lawrence (Elizabeth) Wisnefski, Mike (Barb) Wisnefski, Karen Noonan and Gail (Virg) Gentz, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter Lisa McDonald, siblings: Marlyn, Colette (Paul) Peterson, Rita (George) Thomas and brothers-in- law Patrick Noonan and George Willkomm.

The family has suggested memorials be made to St. John The Baptist Catholic Church.

Wayne's family would thank the doctors and staff of Froedtert Hospital and the Froedtert ICU staff in Pleasant Prairie for all their care and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 27, from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at CHURCH and then again, at CHURCH, Saturday Morning from 9:00am until 10:15am. Burial will follow service at St. John The Baptist Cemetery.

