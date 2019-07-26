Wayne Douglas Rossman

October 16, 1934 - July 22, 2019

RACINE - Wayne Douglas Rossman, 84, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born in Racine on October 16, 1934, the son of the late Carl and Bernice (nee: Miller) Rossman. Wayne proudly served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1958. On September 12, 1959 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Ann Lubenow in Naperville, IL. Wayne was a supervisor in Quality Control for 36 years with Jacobsen Manufacturing, retiring in 1998. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Marilyn and their children, Gary (Julie) Rossman , Nancy (Carl) Barwick, Audrey (John) Savino, and Jayne Rossman; granddaughters, Kaitlin, Cassie, Anna, Kara, and Marisa; grandsons, Benjamin, Peter, Matthew, Carson and Nolan; brother and sisters-in-law, Dave (Diane) Rossman and Florence Rossmann.

He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by brothers, Roger and Gerald Rossmann; sisters-in-law, Mary Rossman, Betty Rossman and one grandson, Joseph Savino.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Rd., Racine, WI on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 12 noon with Rev. Krista Zimmerman officiating. Visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. until service time.

Wayne will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PL. Memphis, TN 38105 or one's favorite charity.

