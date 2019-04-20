Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne E. Jarvis.

Wayne E. Jarvis

December 2, 1932 - April 11, 2019

Wayne E. Jarvis, age 86 of Shawano, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Wayne was born December 2, 1932 in Racine, Wisconsin, to Wallace and Edna (Brandes) Jarvis. He attended Union Grove High School, graduating in 1950. Following high school, Wayne was employed at Shepherd Metal Company in Racine. He went on to work as a postman for several years.

On October 11, 1954, Wayne was united in marriage to the former Eldien Albright in Union Grove, Wisconsin, where they lived for many years. Wayne went on to work for Consolidated Freight Company in Milwaukee, retiring after 28 years. Wayne was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Union Grove. He was also a proud member of the Teamsters Union. In 2000, the couple relocated to Shawano. Wayne enjoyed fishing, playing Bingo, and relaxing outdoors.

Survivors include his wife, Eldien, of Shawano; three sons, Jeff Jarvis of Colorado, James Jarvis of Rhinelander, and Jerry Jarvis of Shawano; his granddaughter, Morgan (David) Eisch of Toledo, Ohio; and his brother, Marvin Jarvis of Eagle River. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister-in-law, Betty Jarvis.

In keeping with Wayne's wishes, private family services will be held. Burial will take place in the Westlawn Cemetery in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.