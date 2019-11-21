Wayne L. Jenson

June 3, 1935 - November 18, 2019

Wayne L. Jenson, 84, of Burlington, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Wausau, Wisconsin on June 3, 1935, he was the son of Charles and Anne (nee Peterson) Jenson. His early life was spent in Wausau where he graduated from Wausau East High School and the University of Wisconsin and served in the Army under the Critical Skills Act. In 1961 in Stoughton, Wisconsin, he was united in marriage to Phebe Gray. Following marriage, they made there home in Palmyra for 5 years before moving to Burlington for the past 54 years. Phebe preceded him in death on October 13, 2007.

Wayne worked as a high school science teacher for the Burlington School District. He taught for 5 years in Palmyra and 33 years at Burlington, before retiring in 1997. He was a member of Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ and Acacia Fraternity. He also volunteered at the Burlington School Forest for 20 years.

Wayne is survived by his son, Aaron Jenson; siblings, Doris (Mickey) Pierzchalski and Bob (Jackie) Jenson; and brother-in-law, Bernie Kohn. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Roger (Shirley) Jenson, and sister, Sandra Kohn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ.

