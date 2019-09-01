Wayne Onigkeit

ALPINE, CA - Wayne Onigkeit passed away on December 10, 2016 in Alpine, California after a ten-year battle with prostate cancer that metastasized into bone cancer.

Wayne was born in Kimball, Nebraska on February 5, 1947 to Lester and Orleatha Onigkeit. The Onigkeit's moved to Racine (Crestview) in 1956. Wayne had many talents and enjoyed many social activities. He played guitar and was in a band that played at several of the teen dance venues in Racine. In addition to the guitar, he enjoyed race car driving, raising pigeons and horses.

Wayne joined the Navy in 1964 and was discharged in San Diego California, where he made his home. He returned to Kimball for several years to be a Ranch Hand but moved back to the mountains in Alpine California to spend his free time flying white pigeons and riding his horses.

Wayne is survived by his sons Joel and Eric, daughters Karen and Tami, eight grand-children, brothers Doug and Don, sisters Treva Jackson and Kathy Brekeller, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, and two brothers-in-law.

A memorial was held on June 9, 2017 where Wayne's white pigeons were released.