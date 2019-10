WC "Mack" McWhorter

RACINE - WC McWhorter, "Mack", age 86, passed away Sunday October 20, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at New Omega Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Avenue followed by funeral services at 11:00 A.M.

Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary.

