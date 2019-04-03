Wendy Malvasio

November 4, 1955 - March 28, 2019

Wendy Malvasio, age 63 of Victory WI and formerly Milwaukee and Racine, died peacefully at home Thursday March 28, 2019.

Wendy Jane Malvasio was born on November 4, 1955 in Marshfield WI to Mose and Genevieve (Meyer) Castona. She passed away on Thursday after a battle with cancer. She was a lifelong resident of WI.

Wendy married her soul-mate and life long partner Peter Malvasio on January 1, 1996 in Lake Tahoe. Together they shared 23 joyful years of love and laughter together. They enjoyed riding together on Pete's Harley and enjoyed many adventures.

She is survived by her husband, Peter Malvasio; son: Travis and Ashley Boehler; mother, Gen Castona; three brothers and a sister: Randall (Leona) Castona, Duane (Anne) Castona, Monique (Dean) Jones, and Shawn (Bea) Castona; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Bochler; father, Mose Castona; and sister, Colleen Ahlin.

Wendy Jane will be missed by so many of us. She would like us all to stop and appreciate the little things in life.

Per Wendy's wishes private funeral services have been held.

Online Condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com.

The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker (Hwy 56W) in Viroqua and serving the DeSoto area is assisting the family. (608) 637-2100.