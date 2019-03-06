Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard C. "Buck" Jensen. View Sign

RACINE - Willard (Buck) C. Jensen, age 91, passed away Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at Racine Commons. He was born in Modena, WI, Buffalo County on the family farm, November 2, 1927, son of the late Leo and Gertrude (Nee: Thalacker) Jensen. On February 7, 1970 he was united in marriage to Elaine A. (Urness) Jensen. Buck had various work experiences; he drove milk truck for Roger Martin, operated a tank in the Korean War in the U.S. Army from 1949-1951, worked in various factories, ran a paver constructing many of our Wisconsin roads, and retired from Young Radiator after 27 years where he was a welder. Buck was an avid hunter and fisherman his entire life. He loved cooking, NASCAR, fishing, hunting, trapping and the Green Bay Packers (although when Brett Farve played for the Minnesota Vikings, he had a soft spot for the Vikings –( his family did eventually forgive him for that). Buck loved traveling with his wife Elaine and they took many trips including Germany, Alaska, Texas and Arizona. After retirement Buck and Elaine moved to Alma WI to be close to the Mississippi River. He had many favorite fishing holes including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Canada and Alaska but his favorite was Tim and Jim Lodermeier’s Great Alma Fishing Float where he loved to fish, tell stories and cook breakfast for the other fishermen on the float – his specialty was the best potato pancakes you’ve ever had in your life. He caught catfish commercially and was up at the crack of dawn to go out on the Mississippi River and set his lines. He also loved deer hunting his entire life and spent his last years hunting on the Loren Julson Farm. He also had a passion for planting flowers and each Spring/Summer he would create beautiful blooming flowers that he was very proud of. Buck was a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran church in Alma WI, the American Legion Post 224 and the Alma Rod & Gun Club. He spent many weekends donating his time cooking and helping wherever he could. In February of 2015 Buck and Elaine moved from Alma WI to Racine to be near family, first to Fountain Hills and then Racine Commons. Buck leaves many great memories for the people who knew him. He had a vivid memory of years ago and was always willing to share his many funny/colorful stories. He loved his family, had a great sense of humor, always smiling, generous and thankful. He will be dearly missed by all but never forgotten! Buck is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elaine A. (nee: Urness), daughter Lori (Steve) Sheehan of Verona, WI, Stepson/nephew Roy (Shelley) Jensen of Peoria, IL, Stepson/nephew Ron (Tina) Jensen, stepdaughter/niece Sandy (Steve) Tyler, and his children from his first marriage to Yvonne Kraft: Terry (Ted) Jansen, Becky Jensen of Elkhart, IN, Patti Seabolt of Elkhart, IN and Bill (Peggy) Jensen of Edwardsburg, MI; further survived are 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Laverne Jensen, Raymond Jensen, Wallie Jensen and sister Leoria DeChiara. Funeral services will be in the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St, Racine, on Friday, March 8th at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Karen Pahl officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to are suggested. A special thank you for the compassionate care to Racine Commons, Seasons Hospice and Sandy Tyler DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Rd. 552-9000 Funeral Home Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine , WI 53403

