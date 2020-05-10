William A. "Bill" Rives
William "Bill" A. Rivest January 11, 1951 - May 7, 2020 Age 69, of Raymond passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born January 11, 1951 to William and Janet (nee Mason) Rivest in Racine, WI. His early life was spent in Racine. Bill graduated from Union Grove High School. On October 25, 1991 he was united in marriage to Jeanne Marie Steinmetz in Hancock, WI. Following their marriage, they resided in Raymond, where they raised their family. Bill was employed at InSinkErator, Racine, WI, as a repairman. Bill enjoyed fishing, but more than anything he treasured his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa. He enjoyed the time spent with his sister and brother-in-law; they meant the world to him. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Jeanne, children: Brenda (Scott) Kinowski, Ron (Michalle) Rivest, Jolene (Adam) Holtan, Jeffrey (Bobby) Thoennes, grandchildren: Darrel Rivest, Brandon (Britney) Stussy, Kayla (Michael) Williams, Alyssa (Joseph) Darby, Steven (Alex) Gifford, Joseph Holtan, Zach Holtan, Matthew Gifford, Adrianna Holtan, Brooke Rivest, Aiden Gifford, Ozzie Thoennes and Bernie Thoennes, great-grandchildren: Savannah Stussy, Summer Stussy, Skyelynn Stussy, Hailee Rivest, Ethan Darby and Shawn Darby. He is further survived by his sisters Joanne (Ken) Fox and Betty (Muskie) Wilkins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his uncle Ronny Mason. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Choi, the Racine Ascension Cancer Center and Aurora at Home Hospice Care Team for all their care and Compassion. A Private service will be held at a later date. Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 908 – 11th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182 262-878-2011 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Published in Journal Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home
908-11th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
(262) 878-2011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
May 10, 2020
My sincere condolences to everyone in Bill's family. So many memories of working side by side with Bill at ISE, and especially our many hunting trips up to Hancock where we had many a beer, and shared so many good times. You will be greatly missed by all. Rest in Peace Little Buddy.
Allan Garski
Friend
