William B. ""Bill"" Adams

1944 - 2020

William B. "Bill" Adams, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020. He was born in Racine on August 23, 1944 son of the late Floyd and Helen (Nee: Hoppe) Adams.

On February 2, 1980, Bill married the love of his life, Mary Kettinger. Bill and Mary built a beautiful life together for 33 years until her passing on January 25, 2013.

Bill was charismatic, bright, and witty. He was adored by his family and community. Bill was a proud Veteran who held two Master's Degrees in Public Administration and Education. He served in various professional and volunteer roles that improved his community and helped those in greatest need- most notable as Racine County Human Services Director. Bill was a founder of the nationally recognized Workforce Development Center that has served as a prototype for communities around the country. He has left an enduring legacy in Racine County.

Surviving are his sons, Rick Thompson (Candi Matthews) of Racine, Christopher Adams of Burlington; daughter, Jessica (James) Barker of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Caleb Thompson and Giana Thompson of Racine, brother, Kenneth Adams of Waterford, WI; sister, Virginia (Alex) Napolitano of Lincoln, NE; sister-in-law, Julie (Glen) Pederson of Nekoosa, WI; nieces and nephews; Hope (Jacob) Otto of Waterford, WI; Erica (Aaron) Smits of Green Bay, WI; Jason Pederson of Racine, Keith Napolitano of Lincoln, NE; Scott (Sue) Napolitano of Lincoln, NE; very special friend Brenda Danculovich, his sweet dog Bella, other relatives and dear friends.

A private Christian burial with Full Military Honors will be celebrated at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with friend and Pastor Melvin Hargrove officiating. Relatives and friends will be extended an invite to a life celebration next Spring.

Organ donation is an issue dear to the Adams family and encourage any financial donations in his honor be sent to Donate Life Wisconsin Inc. Attention: Martha Mallon, Room 233,1 West Wilson Street, Madison, WI. 53701

