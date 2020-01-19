William Childs Curtis"Bill"

July 9, 1947 – January 15, 2020

RACINE – William Childs Curtis, 72, known to all as "Bill", passed away at home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. The full obituary will be available soon on the funeral home website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM