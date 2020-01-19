William Childs "Bill" Curtis (1947 - 2020)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
William Childs Curtis"Bill"

July 9, 1947 – January 15, 2020

RACINE – William Childs Curtis, 72, known to all as "Bill", passed away at home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. The full obituary will be available soon on the funeral home website.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 19, 2020
