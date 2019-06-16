William "Billy" Colvin

April 21, 1941 – June 12, 2019

RACINE - William "Billy" Colvin, age 78, beloved friend to all, passed away to join his son, Geoffrey, in heaven on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Ascension-All Saints.

A celebration of Billy's life will take place on Thursday, June 20, 2019, 2:00pm, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove. The celebration will continue at Infusino's Banquet Hall following the services at the cemetery. Please see Wednesday's edition of the newspaper for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM