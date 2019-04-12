Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William D. Gandee Jr..

William D. Gandee, Jr.

May 28, 1937 - April 10, 2019

RACINE-William "Bill" Darrell Gandee, Jr., 81, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born in West Virginia on May 28, 1937 the son of the late William and Opal (nee: Boone) Gandee. He was employed in the shipping department with Racine Steel Castings for many years.

Bill is survived by his brothers, Grayson Gandee of Jackson, Ohio, John (Patricia) Gandee of Virginia, and David (Shelia) Gandee of South Carolina, two sisters, Betty Good, and Margaret McCallister both of West Virginia. He is further survived by dear friend and former brother-in-law, Richard (Shirley) Jarvis of Racine, former wife, Nancy Sass and other relatives and friends.

A visitation to celebrate Bill's life will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bill will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

We would like to thank everyone who took such wonderful care of Bill; Richard and Shirley Jarvis, Nick and Shonna Royer, and Wheaton Franciscan Hospice.

