William D. Thielen

July 26, 1924 - April 20, 2020

RACINE - Surrounded by his family, William D. Thielen, age 95, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Racine, July 26, 1924, son of the late Matt and Emily (Nee: O'Connor) Thielen.

Bill proudly served in the United States Navy as Radioman 1st Class on a PT Boat in the Pacific during WWII. On August 9, 1947 he was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Gotsche with whom he shared seventy-two beautiful years. He received his BA from UW-Madison and Master's degree from UW-Milwaukee. Bill was employed as Director of Administration at J.I. Case Company for thirty-five years. He was a former member of Bob Gall's Church Singers and a funeral choir as he loved to sing. Bill served as past President of the Community Meal Program and was actively involved for many years with the St. Vincent De Paul Society, along with various other charities. An avid fisherman and golfer, he also enjoyed playing poker, schafskopf or canasta with family and friends. Bill enjoyed his Honor Flight in 2011 with his daughter Jane. Most of all, Bill loved spending time with this family.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mary; his children, Rev. Jeffrey Thielen of Racine, William (Maureen) Thielen Jr. of California, Jane (James) Daft, Barbara (Robert) Simon, John (Ruth) Thielen, Robert (Pamela) Thielen, Jennifer Thielen, all of Racine; his grandchildren, Andrew Daft, Eric (Cassie) Daft, Ryan Thielen, Matthew Thielen, Elliott Maynard, Ian Maynard, Erin (Chris) Scrivens, Jessica (Steve) Mele and great grandchildren; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles.

Private funeral services will be held with interment at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to or to have been suggested.

A very special thank you to Bill's daughters and to his caregivers, especially Christina and Ellie, for their loving and compassionate care.

In Bill's honor, please extend a kind gesture to someone in need.

As Bill would say "God Bless"

