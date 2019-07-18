William D. Whitnall

June 30, 1942 - July 14, 2019

MT. PLEASANT - William D. Whitnall, 77, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 following a long illness.

Bill was born June 30, 1942 in Waukesha, WI to Robert H. and Jeanne (Dalton) Whitnall. After some early years in Clinton, IA, the family moved to Beaver Dam, WI where Bill graduated H.S and went on to pursue a law degree from UW-Madison. He moved to Racine in 1968 and worked in the Public Defender's Office. Following a number of years, he said he finally found a rewarding career as a special education teacher at Case H.S, retiring in 2013.

Bill is survived by two children, Nathan Whitnall of Seattle, WA and Renee Whitnall (Todd Serpe) of Racine, two grandchildren, step-children, nieces, nephews and the love of his life, Barbara Mayfield, whom he wed in 2005.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, one nephew, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday July 18th, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 614 Main Street, Racine, WI; visitation will begin at 2:00 pm. The Rev. Seth Raymond will officiate. Entombment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at 10:00 am. Please meet in the cemetery driveway to process to the site.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000