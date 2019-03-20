FRANKLIN - Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Lenore (nee Schlaikowski). Loving father of Christine (Cheryl Crump), Geralyn (Bryan)Mueller, the late William G. (Kay), Susan (John) Kozinski, the late Steven (the late Judy) Miszewski, the late Michael Miszewski, Thomas (Mari), Daniel and Robert. Proud grandpa of 17 and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his siblings June (Fritz) Minarcik and Lou (Peter) Sydello. William served his country as a member of the United States Navy, was a member of the Old Timers Club and enjoyed playing sheapshead and going on outings with his card club. Visitation WEDNESDAY (today), March 20, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 3 to 6 PM. Private inurnment at Forest Hill Memorial Park. Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home South Suburban Chapel 6080 S. 27th St. 414-282-6080 www.pkfuneralhomes.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 20, 2019