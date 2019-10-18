William Eugene Whiteaker

June 23, 1938 – October 14, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, IL – William Eugene Whiteaker, 81, received the promise of eternal life on October 14, 2019. He was born in Racine on June 23, 1938, son of the late Robert and Marguerite (Née: Fields) Whiteaker.

He was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former, Marlene Susanna Smith, on July 23, 1966.

William "Bill" honorably and faithfully served our country in the United States Army, stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. He was very proud of his service and time spent in the military. He was educated and trained in sales when he returned home. Later, he started working for Sales Training Institute (S.T.I.) and soon afterward landed with H.B. Fuller. He retired with H.B. Fuller after 27 years, earning the top sales award twice.

Bill was an active member of his church and served as an Elder. Growing up, he enjoyed hunting with his father. Bill always took time to spend with his children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He especially loved telling stories to his grandchildren. He took part of and went to nearly all the activities, in sports, music, scouting, and always supported all the children in his life. Bill was a loved, son, husband, father, uncle, brother, and godfather by all.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Marlene Susanna Whiteaker; children, Douglas William (Linda) Whiteaker, Kimberly Susanne (Ernesto) Monreal; grandchildren, Mason Armando Monreal, Harmony KeAnuenue Quiban Whiteaker, Holden William Alikai Quiban Whiteaker; step-grandchildren, Heaven Leigh Quiban, Hunter K. Skryzepk; sister, Gloria (Kathy) Coombs; nieces and nephews, Todd Coombs, Dale (Robbyn) Coombs, Tammy (Rollie) Benzow, Susan (Darren) Almli, Curtis June, Jill (Sam) O'Daniel, Laurie (Lindsay) Dew, Cindi (Marty) Zulkoski, Mark (Tanya) Edwards, and Luann (Bryn) Purdy.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Friday, October 18, 11:00am, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Avenue, with Rev. Brian Crane officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

