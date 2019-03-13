Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William F. Funk Jr.. View Sign

William F. Funk Jr. November 7, 1923 - March 10, 2019 William F. Funk Jr., age 95, of Kenosha, formerly of Racine, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Grande Prairie Nursing and Rehab. William was born on November 7, 1923 in Racine to William and Mary (Mueller) Funk Sr. He was educated in the schools of Racine and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. William married Mary Rohleder at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on April 27, 1946. He farmed his entire life up until he was 80 years old, first working for Gilbert and Ron Piper and later for his brother Bob. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching the Packers and Cubs and playing cribbage with his neighbor Cheryl Leonard. William is survived by his son, David (Lynn) Funk; a daughter, Maryann (Rick) Czarnowski; four grandchildren, Nicole, Bradley and Jason Funk and Ashley Birkholz (Joe DeBoer); five great grandchildren, T.J., Naya, Aidan, Ian and Rylyn; a brother, Lawrence Funk; three sisters, Ruth Field, Rose Trecroci and Rita Barth; one sister-in-law, Leone Funk; two brothers-in-law, Raymond (Annabelle) and John (Judy) Rohleder as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by, his wife, Mary; his parents; three brothers, Joseph, Robert and Raymond Funk; two sisters, Marie Guard and Theresa Celeste; eight brothers-in-law, Don Field, Peter Trecroci, Wilfred Barth, Orland Guard, James Celeste, Stan Smith , Tony Verhoven and Joseph Rohleder; five sisters-in-law, June Funk, Joanne Funk, Donna Funk, Lee Smith, and Albina Verhoven; a grandson, Craig Birkholz and a great granddaughter at birth, Haileigh Funk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Richards Catholic Church (1503 – Grand Avenue, Racine). A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until the time of Mass. A private burial will take place at a later date. The family would like to offer their sincerest gratitude to Library Terrace and Grande Prairie Rehab for all the kindness and care given to William. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director 3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667 www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com Funeral Home Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner

