William F. "Bill" Shulak

October 2, 1933 - September 20, 2019

RACINE - William F. "Bill" Shulak, age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, September 20, 2019 at his residence. William was born in Racine on October 2, 1933, son of the late William R. and Mary (nee: Skala) Shulak.

Bill proudly served in the United States Army. On January 15, 1955, Bill was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marissa (fka Mario) Christianson at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. He was employed with the Blandin Insurance Agency for thirty years and later as a registered massage therapist. Bill was a dedicated founding member of the Tuesday Optimist Club and was also a member of the Point West Business Association. When he wasn't working or volunteering his time, Bill loved his time spent with his family, especially their trips up north.

Bill will be dearly missed by his loving wife of sixty four years, Marissa; children, Donna (Stephen) Bing, Thomas (Debra) Shulak, Robert (Lynn) Shulak; grandchildren, Scott and Michael Bing, Cameron and Delayna Shulak, Gabrielle, Brendan and Connie Eggert; brother, Richard (Carol) Shulak; sister, Mary Ann Glimes; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Theresa Mary.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to the Health Care Network have been suggested.

