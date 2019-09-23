William F. "Bill" Shulak (1933 - 2019)
Obituary
William F. "Bill" Shulak

October 2, 1933 - September 20, 2019

RACINE - William F. "Bill" Shulak, age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, September 20, 2019 at his residence.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to the Health Care Network have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 23, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
