William F. "Bill" Shulak
October 2, 1933 - September 20, 2019
RACINE - William F. "Bill" Shulak, age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, September 20, 2019 at his residence.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to the Health Care Network have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com