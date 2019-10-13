William F. Stommel

December 1, 1965 – October 11, 2019

RACINE – William "Bill" Francis Stommel, age 53; loving husband of Renee S. (nee: Bolter) Stommel; dear father of William (fiance, Nicole Briatta) Stommel and Matt (Heather) Stommel; and dear son of Nancy (Gino King) Stommel-King & the late William Stommel; passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Friday, October 11, 2019 after suffering a heart attack last Sunday.

A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00pm – 6:00 pm.

Please see Tuesday's newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

