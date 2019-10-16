William F. Stommel
December 1, 1965 – October 11, 2019
RACINE – William "Bill" Francis Stommel, age 53; passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Friday, October 11, 2019 after suffering a heart attack the previous Sunday.
A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.
