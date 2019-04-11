Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William F. Strock.

William F. Strock

April 3, 1938 - April 5, 2019

William F. (Bill) Strock, 81 of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 5, 2019.

Bill was born April 3, 1938, in Los Angeles, California, to Carl E. Strock and Eleanor Westcott. Bill was raised in Ventura, Iowa and an Air Force Veteran. Bill married Patricia A. (Downie) Strock on April 30, 1960 at Immaculate Conception Parish, Burlington.

Bill is survived by his wife Pat, sons Michael (Tani) and Jeffrey (Karen), grandchildren, Alexandra, Sean, Elizabeth, Joseph, Shannon, Anastasia and Stephanie. Bill is further survived his sister Eleanor Terpstra and sister-in-law Anita Terpstra and by many nephews, nieces and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law, brothers, Fr. John Terpstra, Harry Terpstra and Thomas Strock. Sister-in-law Virginia Menier and brother-in-law Gerald Downie.

Details for the Mass of Christian burial can be found on the Schuette-Daniels website at www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com