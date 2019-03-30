Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. Chaney. View Sign

William H. Chaney September 27, 1947 – March 27, 2019 STURTEVANT – William Harold Chaney, age 71, passed away peacefully Ascension All Saints Hospital, surrounded with the love of his family, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 – following a courageous 4-year battle with cancer. William was born in Racine on September 27, 1947 to the late Harold and LaVerne (nee: Bauer) Chaney. He was a 1968 graduate of Washington Park High School. On July 2, 1974 in St. Louis, MO, Bill was united in marriage with the love of his life, Debra Rae (nee: Mayew). He was employed for over 30 years as a facilities maintenance supervisor at University of Wisconsin – Parkside, retiring in 2006. During his career, Bill proudly represented his fellow employees as President of the Local Union. Bill was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Always content with the more simple things in life, he had a great admiration for nature & being outdoors. Bill enjoyed walks in the neighborhood and in Petrified Springs -especially with his canine companion, “Saydi”. All during his working years, he was seldom home, as he tirelessly provided for his family’s wants and needs in life. In retirement, he made up for lost time, by spending every available moment with all his loved ones. Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 45 years, Debbie; their sons, William T. “Billy” Chaney, James “Jimmy” Chaney and Michael (Jesse Hering) Chaney; grand-dog, Saydi; grand-cat, Christmas; sisters, Peggy (Mike Mauer) Chaney-Mauer and Carol Zizzo; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James Zizzo; and by Debbie’s parents, Wally & Adeline Mayew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 - 95th Street in Sturtevant, with Fr. Nabil Mouannes officiating. Interment will be in West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Tuesday from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon. A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Young Choi & his amazing staff (especially Debbie & Pat) and to Ascension All Saints Hospital for the compassionate care and support given in Bill’s time of need. May God bless all of you! DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000



William H. Chaney September 27, 1947 – March 27, 2019 STURTEVANT – William Harold Chaney, age 71, passed away peacefully Ascension All Saints Hospital, surrounded with the love of his family, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 – following a courageous 4-year battle with cancer. William was born in Racine on September 27, 1947 to the late Harold and LaVerne (nee: Bauer) Chaney. He was a 1968 graduate of Washington Park High School. On July 2, 1974 in St. Louis, MO, Bill was united in marriage with the love of his life, Debra Rae (nee: Mayew). He was employed for over 30 years as a facilities maintenance supervisor at University of Wisconsin – Parkside, retiring in 2006. During his career, Bill proudly represented his fellow employees as President of the Local Union. Bill was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Always content with the more simple things in life, he had a great admiration for nature & being outdoors. Bill enjoyed walks in the neighborhood and in Petrified Springs -especially with his canine companion, “Saydi”. All during his working years, he was seldom home, as he tirelessly provided for his family’s wants and needs in life. In retirement, he made up for lost time, by spending every available moment with all his loved ones. Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 45 years, Debbie; their sons, William T. “Billy” Chaney, James “Jimmy” Chaney and Michael (Jesse Hering) Chaney; grand-dog, Saydi; grand-cat, Christmas; sisters, Peggy (Mike Mauer) Chaney-Mauer and Carol Zizzo; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James Zizzo; and by Debbie’s parents, Wally & Adeline Mayew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 - 95th Street in Sturtevant, with Fr. Nabil Mouannes officiating. Interment will be in West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Tuesday from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon. A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Young Choi & his amazing staff (especially Debbie & Pat) and to Ascension All Saints Hospital for the compassionate care and support given in Bill’s time of need. May God bless all of you! DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com Funeral Home Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine , WI 53403

(262) 552-9000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close