William ""Bill"" H. Christopherson 1953 - 2020 RACINE - William Henry Christopherson, age 66, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital South, Kenosha. He was born in Racine, September 15, 1953, son of the late Henry and Helen (Nee: Locey) Christopherson. William graduated from St. Catherine's High School" Class of 1971". Bill was a gifted self-taught computer programmer who worked at multiple companies last employed at LTD Commodities. Bill was an avid Cubs fan, movie buff and science fiction fan. He had a passion for music and loved to sing. He will be dearly missed. Surviving are his children, Michael (Melissa) Christopherson, Steven Christopherson, Nicole Christopherson, Karen (Vic) Jackson; grandchildren, Aiden, Hope, Tyler, Breanna, Kayla, Hannah, Jacob, Robyn, and Chloe; sisters, Ruth (Richard) Staples, Judith Christopherson, Mary Jo Maheras; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Nicholas Maheras. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Saturday, June 6, 2020, 2-4 pm. Due to the current health situation groups will be limited to 25 people at a time. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Crossroads Care Center of Kenosha for their loving and compassionate care. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Times on May 31, 2020.