William "Bill" H. Drissel

October 18, 1943 - July 15, 2020

PARIS - William "Bill" H. Drissel, age 76, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at his home, the morning of July 15th. He was the son of Eugene N. and Helen S. (Sekey) Drissel, born October 18, 1943. He was a carpenter by trade, but a farmer by heart. He retired from the Southern Wisconsin Center in 2003 and spent his well-deserved retirement on his family farm in Paris, WI. Bill loved his antique tractors and will miss his Wednesday night tractor club. On May 1, 1965, Bill married his sweetheart, Carole Cina, and together they raised two children.

Bill is survived by Carole, his wife of 55 years; son, Michael Drissel; daughter, Peggy (Dan) Hansen; grandson, Grayson Catania; granddaughters, Sydney Catania, Bailey Drissel; siblings, Robert (Kay) Drissel, Judy (Ron) Altreuther, Eugene "Butch" Drissel, David (Leann) Drissel; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Ron Altreuther.

A Celebration of Bill's Life and a time to meet and greet the family will be held from 1:00-3:00pm on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the first responders. We are so grateful for your efforts.

