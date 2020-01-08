William H. Iverson

October 22, 1932 - January 1, 2020

RACINE - William H. Iverson, 87, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born in Racine on October 22, 1932 the son of the late Herman and Lillian (nee: Atkinson) Iverson.

Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in Korea as a 2nd Lieutenant. On August 29, 1959 he was united in marriage to Patricia McKinnon, they had just celebrated their 60th Anniversary last August. Bill was a longtime employee of the J.I. Case Co. where he was the industrial engineer, retiring in 1988. He was a Charter Member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and sang in the choir for many years. Bill was a former member of the V.F.W. He loved vacationing with his family in Door County and Lake Delton. He was a big supporter of the Milwaukee Bucks, the Wisconsin Badgers, the Green Bay Packers, and the Marquette Golden Eagles. Bill had a great appreciation of music and loved watching his children and grandchildren perform.

Surviving are his loving wife Patricia; their two daughters, Michelle Iverson, of Indian Trail, NC, and Lynda Schlitz, of Racine; seven grandchildren, Jason (Sara) Stephany, Katie Kressig, Joshua (Lauren) Stephany, Cory Gogolin, Alexandria Schlitz, Crystiana Schlitz, and Brianna Stritctko; two great grandsons, William Stephany and Gideion Stephany, his former son-in-law, Ted Schlitz, of Racine, and the family dog, Precious. Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Catherine Iverson-Kressig.

A Memorial Mass, celebrating his life, will be offered at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, on Tuesday, January 14th, at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Dietzler officiating. Full Military Honors will follow the Mass. Family and friends can meet with the family, at the church, on that Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Private burial will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the , the Racine Humane Society, or simply do a kind deed for someone else in Bill's memory.

