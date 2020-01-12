William H. Iverson (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. Iverson.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
6400 Spring Street
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
6400 Spring Street
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

William H. Iverson

October 22, 1932 - January 1, 2020

RACINE - William H. Iverson, 87, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

A Memorial Mass, celebrating his life, will be offered at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, on Tuesday, January 14th, at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Dietzler officiating. Full Military Honors will follow the Mass. Family and friends can meet with the family, at the church, on that Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Private burial will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the , the Racine Humane Society, or simply do a kind deed for someone else in Bill's memory.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 12, 2020
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Veterans bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.