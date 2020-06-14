William Henry Hoffman"Bill"

June 28, 1941 - May 24, 2020

William Henry Hoffman, known as "Bill" to his family and friends and "Hoffy" to many others, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. He is survived by his son Joe Hoffman, daughter-in-law Miranda Stark, special niece Lynn Olle, brother James (Bonnie) Hoffman, sister Joanne (Russ) Milner, special sister-in-law Bonnie (Pat) Grayson, and many beloved nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, and grand-nieces. He is preceded by his father William Hoffman, mother Norma Hoffman, and sisters Patricia Olle and Jacque Nielsen.

Bill was born in 1941 at Saint Luke's Hospital in Racine, Wisconsin with a shock of blond hair and a zest for life. He always kept his zest for life - the hair, not so much. He was always quick to remind you that he was a member of the men's varsity basketball team at Washington Park High School, where he was a graduating member of the class of 1959. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1962 where he served four years in active duty and two additional years as a Reserve. He was granted an Honorable Discharge in 1968 with the rank of Airman First Class.

Many will remember Bill as the gregarious owner of the former Hoffman's Tavern on the corner of Yout and Charles Streets in Racine. He sold the business in 1988 to his friend, Mark "Ike" Eickhorst, where it operated for many years as Ike's Wet Goods and currently operates as Ro Jo's Pub. Bill always had a strong sense of wanderlust and spent his remaining years as the owner and operator of Hoffman Cargo Express, logging enough miles to travel to the moon and back five times over. He retired in 2018 when he moved to Omaha, NE to live with his son and daughter-in-law, along with their many adopted rescue dogs and cats which he adored and spoiled rotten.

Always quick with his wit and kind with his heart, he will be greatly missed by everyone whose life he touched. He was selfless to a fault and will always be remembered as a kind and caring father, brother, uncle and best friend to those that loved him dearly. There will never be another one like him, which is the greatest testament to the unique and wonderful human being that he was.

A memorial service will be announced to friends and family once arrangements can be safely made to bring him home to his final resting place in Racine. Donations can be made in his honor to the American Stroke Association at www.stroke.org