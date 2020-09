William J. Geertsen

RACINE - William J. "Bill" Geertsen, 98, passed away Wednesday morning, September 2, 2020 with his family at his side. Funeral services are tentatively scheduled to be held on Bill's birthday July 19, 2021. Details to follow.

Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com