William J. Gendrich"Bill"

August 24, 1937 - October 20, 2019

Gendrich, William J. "Bill", age 82, of Honey Creek, passed away peacefully at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington with his loving family at his side on Sunday October 20, 2019. Bill was born August 24, 1937 in Burlington, the son of John and Clarissa (nee. King) Gendrich. He lived a short time in Wisconsin Dells before settling in Honey Creek where he was a Rochester Agriculture School Graduate. On June 11, 1955 he married Lorretta L. Kilgore at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford. Bill served in the National Guard for a short time after the Korean War. For over 33 years he was the Postmaster for Honey Creek. He was a general contractor for construction for a time and an electrician for Schuenert Electric of Burlington. Bill was a proud member of St. Thomas Church in Waterford where he served as an usher, sang in the choir, provided church picnic games and worked fish fries. Bill loved to build cabinets and bird feeders. He milked cows for many years in a barn that he built. He also worked for Stalbaum School Bus Company and attended baseball games with his loving grandchildren.

Bill is survived by children: Debbie (George) Karczewski of Kansasville, William "Billy" A. Gendrich of Honey Creek, Michael Gendrich, Linda (Ron) Freund of Circle Pines, MN, Kristine Gendrich of East Troy, Joe (Julie) Gendrich of Hayward, WI, Sharon (Chuck) Baker of Honey Creek, and Laura (John) York. He is further survived by 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, his twin sister: Annie, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Loretta, daughter Mary, sister Marlene Sheard, brothers John (Dorothy) and Jim (Kay).

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9-11:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 12:00 PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI, 53185. Burial in the church cemetery to follow. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy memorials are suggested to the family and will be distributed to Bill's favorite charities.

Family wishes to thank Dr. Schmidt and Dr. Massert along with Aurora at Home Hospice and staff of Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington and "Team Love LLC" in home care of Lake Geneva and East Troy Rescue Team for their special care of our dear father and grandfather Bill.

