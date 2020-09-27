William J. ""Bill"" McCormick

1936 - 2020

William J. "Bill" McCormick, age 84, passed away Tuesday September 22, 2020 at his residence. William was born in Reedsburg, WI on April 12, 1936, son of the late Joseph and Helen (nee: Condon) McCormick.

On October 6, 1962, he was united in marriage to Janet Eichman at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Beloit. Bill educated the minds of thousands of high school students through his thirty-five years of employment with the Racine Unified School District. He taught mainly at Wm. Horlick High School and Washington Park High School before he retired in 1995. Bill also started the Drivers Education Program for the Racine Unified School District. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army for twenty-six years, retiring with the rank of Command Sergeant Major. A devout Catholic, Bill was a dedicated member of St. Edward's Catholic Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Bill also served as the Parish Council President for multiple terms. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, working out and serving others. Bill also enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and taking trips to Canada, Mexico and Ireland.

Bill will be dearly missed by his wife of fifty-eight years, Janet; children, Patricia Powell, Kevin (Dena) McCormick; grandchildren, Bridget (Miguel) Ramirez, Colin Powell (fiancée, Alex Matson), Sean Powell, Meghan Shelby (Eric Purdy), Erin Shelby, Brendan Shelby, Cheyenne (David) Salas, Johna Smith, Caden McCormick and Joseph McCormick; great grandchildren, Lianet Ruiz, Angel Ramirez, Trinity Ramirez, and Quintin Shelby; siblings, "Joseph" Patrick McCormick, Theresa McCormick, James (Carol) McCormick; sister-in-law, Catherine Simplot; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his daughter, Colleen and sister, Mary Ellen (Roger) Stieve and sister-in-law, Monica McCormick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, Racine, WI on Saturday October 3, 2020, 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 2510 Kinzie Avenue, Racine, WI. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. A luncheon will be served at Infusino's Restaurant, 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine, WI, directly following the cemetery service. Memorials to St. Edward's Catholic Church or the Eagle's Nest have been suggested.

