William J. ""Bill"" McCormick

1936 - 2020

William J. "Bill" McCormick, age 84, passed away Tuesday September 22, 2020 at his residence. William was born in Reedsburg, WI on April 12, 1936, son of the late Joseph and Helen (nee: Condon) McCormick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, Racine, WI on Saturday October 3, 2020, 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 2510 Kinzie Avenue, Racine, WI. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. A luncheon will be served at Infusino's Restaurant, 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine, WI, directly following the cemetery service. Memorials to St. Edward's Catholic Church or the Eagle's Nest have been suggested.

