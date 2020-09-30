1/1
William J. "Bill" McCormick
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William J. ""Bill"" McCormick

1936 - 2020

William J. "Bill" McCormick, age 84, passed away Tuesday September 22, 2020 at his residence.  William was born in Reedsburg, WI on April 12, 1936, son of the late Joseph and Helen (nee: Condon) McCormick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, Racine, WI on Saturday October 3, 2020, 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 2510 Kinzie Avenue, Racine, WI.  Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. A luncheon will be served at Infusino's Restaurant,  3225 Rapids Drive, Racine, WI, directly following the cemetery service.  Memorials to St. Edward's Catholic Church or the Eagle's Nest have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Edward's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Edward's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Entombment
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved