William John "Bill" Hartwick Jr.
1952 - 2020
William "Bill" John Hartwick Jr

September 24, 1952 - March 9, 2020

William "Bill" John Hartwick Jr age 67, passed away March 9th, 2020 at Oak Park Place in Burlington, WI.

William was born September 24th, 1952 to the late William Sr. and Florence Hartwick in Hicksville, New York. He lived in New York until moving to Wisconsin in 1970. February 5th, 1982 William married the love of his life Kathleen Bonczkowski. Not long after William began his career at U.S. Bank, working there until he retired in 2013. He was an avid Packer fan but was most passionate about traveling. Kathleen and William shared many adventures around the world from close to home places like Green Bay and St. Germain Wisconsin all the way to L.A, Alaska, Paris, Milan, and many more. Many family vacations up to Northern Wisconsin, were some of William's fondest memories.

William will be dearly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, his brother Ron (Lisa) Hartwick, his nephews Billy and Ryan, his stepchildren Jay (Alicia) Bonczkowski and Amy Atkinson, his step grandchildren Jaime Bonczkowski, Shannon (Shane) Harris, and Courtney Atkinson, as well as step great grandchildren Camden, Cambrie, and Camberlin Harris.

A celebration of William's life will take place On Sunday June 28th, with an open house from 1:00pm to 2:45pm, followed by a 3:00 memorial service. The Family requests casual attire, especially Packer gear in honor of Bill's Packer pride!

Published in Journal Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
