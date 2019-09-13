William L. Heidingsfelder

September 12, 1937 - September 10, 2019

William L. Heidingsfelder, 81, of Sturtevant, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Oak Ridge Care Center.

Born on September 12, 1937 in Ashland, Wisconsin, he was the son of William L. and Olga (nee Zier) Heidingsfelder, Sr. He grew up on a farm in Marengo in Ashland County and attended Marengo Grade School and graduated from Ashland High School.

On May 24, 1958 at Grace Lutheran Church in Racine, he was united in marriage to Susan Horner. Following marriage, they resided in Caledonia before moving to Sturtevant. William worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for such companies as A.W. Oakes & Son, BFI and Progressive Dairy. He was a member of Lutheran Chapel of the Cross and a church elder during the 1970's. He was also president of the Eskimos Snowmobile Club and a member of the Teamsters.

Bill was an avid outdoorsman who loved to camp, hunt, fish, snowmobile, garden and boat. But most of all, he loved the art of conversation. He also loved animals, even the squirrels and the birds outside. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, kids, grandkids and friends at the Road Runner Camping Club. He also enjoyed cooking, especially canning, and making sausage. He was always at the head of the table, and his many stories will be missed.

William is survived by his wife, Susan; children, William (Susan) Heidingsfelder Jr. and Daniel (Pamela) Heidingsfelder; grandchildren, Samantha, Katherine and Elizabeth Heidingsfelder and Ellie Zutell and Elysia Ogeda; brothers, Irv, John and Elmer Heidingsfelder; brothers and sisters-in-law, Carol (John) Brack, Richard (Georgia) Horner; Mary Horner and Mary Jo Hart; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Mary Lou McDowell and brothers-in-law Robert and Gerald Horner.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Ascension Hospital, along with the nurses at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove for their care and concern during this time.

A Funeral Service for William will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 12 Noon at Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 1426 North Fancher Rd (Hwy H) Mount Pleasant, WI 53406. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 14th from 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM at CHURCH. William will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park immediately following service.

